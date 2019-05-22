The NFL draft is continuing its tour around the United States.
The league announced Wednesday that Cleveland will play host to the draft in 2021 and Kansas City in 2023.
It was announced in December that Las Vegas would be hosting next year’s edition. The Oakland Raiders will be calling Sin City home come the 2020 season.
Sports Illustrated reports that 20 teams offered to host a future draft, and representatives from 13 franchises were in Nashville in April to observe how the Music City hosted its first draft.
The NFL draft was held in New York City up until 2014. The first landing spot was Chicago. After two years, it came to Philadelphia, where Roger Goodell and Co. took over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and read off picks from the Art Museum steps. Dallas hosted in 2018.
The draft site for 2022 hasn’t been announced yet, but SI says it will be a “big city.”
The announcement of Cleveland and Kansas City came at the annual league meetings being held in Florida this week.