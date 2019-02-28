Agholor is better suited for the slot than outside. But given his ho-hum 2018 numbers, and the emergence last year of rookie tight end Dallas Goedert and the Eagles’ increasing use of 12 personnel with Goedert and Zach Ertz — they used 11 personnel just 53.7 percent of the time last season, the lowest percentage in Pederson’s three years as head coach — there’s virtually no chance they’re going to keep Agholor around with a $9.4 million cap number. But assuming he’s willing to sign an extension, he’ll likely be back.