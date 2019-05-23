When it comes to backup quarterbacks, Kessler hits the sweet spot for NFL coaches and executives: a team-first guy, not a wave-maker, just enough experience that he won’t get flustered if he has to step in, not accomplished enough that he would pose any real threat to the starter in an open competition. He started four games for the Jaguars last season after they (at long last) benched Blake Bortles. And as a rookie with the Browns in 2016, he started eight games – and lost all eight – after taking over for Robert Griffin III and Josh McCown, who were injured in Cleveland’s first two games. The Browns went 1-15 that season, then 0-16 in 2017.