Prosecutors are moving to dismiss a felony charge against former Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who was accused of injuring an elderly paraplegic woman during Super Bowl LI in Houston.
The decision to file the motion for dismissal was determined after “a crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt” following “an extensive review” of the evidence, which included surveillance video, according to the Harris County, Texas, District Attorney’s Office.
“There was probable cause to warrant a charge initially, but after a careful review of all the pre-charge and post-charge evidence, we cannot prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt," chief of staff Vivian King said in a statement.
Last year, Houston police alleged Bennett pushed three security officials and a 66-year-old paraplegic woman while trying to get on the field at NRG Stadium for a postgame celebration after Super Bowl LI. Bennett, then a member of the Seattle Seahawks, was at the game to watch his brother, New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett. The Patriots won the game against the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.
A Harris County grand jury indicted Bennett last March on a charge of injury to the elderly, which carried a penalty of up to a decade in prison and a $10,000 fine.
No video of the incident was available at the time, though a police officer acted as a witness.
Surveillance video from the NFL and its associates was “among the evidence to emerge,” the district attorney’s office said Tuesday. An assistant district attorney recovered footage during a separate investigation into the theft of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s jersey, prosecutors said.
“We dismissed this case in the interest of justice,” King said. “After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do.”
Bennett, who played for the Eagles last season, was traded to the Patriots last month.
Bennett’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, was not immediately available for comment Thursday morning.