Michael Bennett’s playing days with the Eagles are all but over.
Of immediate question is whether the Eagles can trade the defensive end before releasing him, or if they would simply cut the veteran loose before free agency opens Wednesday.
The Eagles have discussed the possibility of trading Bennett with other teams, according to multiple NFL sources. The team’s leverage in negotiations is that it could bring him back for 2019, but two sources close to the situation said Bennett will eventually be released, barring something unforeseen, in lieu of a deal.
Why would the Eagles part with their most productive defensive end from last season, especially when he carries a seemingly reasonable $7.2 million cap number for 2019? No. 1, they’ll be returning both starters and Bennett has made it clear that he prefers not to come off the bench. No. 2, the outspoken 33-year-old would likely make his feelings known again, privately or publicly.
And the Eagles, who declined to comment through a team spokesman, don’t want an unhappy player or any further potential disruptions to their locker-room culture. Bennett is an acquired taste, and for the most part, he was a loyal soldier in his one season in Philadelphia, but mostly only after he became a starter.
Bennett was on NFL Network on Friday morning and acknowledged that he had heard the trade rumors, and that he wasn’t willing to alter his contract.
“I’m not willing to take a pay cut,” Bennett said. “I actually want a pay raise at this point, and so just to know that whatever team I go to, I want to be paid more than I’m getting paid now.”
Bennett’s case is strong. His production increased when Derek Barnett was placed on season-ending injured reserve. But Barnett is a former first-round draft pick, and Brandon Graham just signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles. They will, barring injury, be the starting defensive ends next season.
The Eagles rotate their defensive linemen, and Bennett’s ability to rush from inside gives him the chance to earn more snaps, but the same could be said of Graham, who is 2½ years younger. Bennett will turn 34 in November, and while there was little evidence of a declining player, there will come a time.
Bennett, if he isn’t returning, would clearly prefer to hit the market as soon as possible. The legal tampering period will open Monday, and free-agent signings can become official as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. The edge-rusher market is already drying up, and Bennett would be one of the more notable available players.
But would a team be willing to forfeit something in a trade to keep him from hitting the open market? Considering his contract — Bennett has two years left and an $8 million cap number in 2020 — it might make sense. But how much would it cost?
The Eagles faced essentially the same scenario last season when Seattle dangled Bennett. They parted with a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson and received, in turn, a three-time Pro Bowler with a $5.65 million cap number.
Bennett went on to finish the regular season with nine sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 56 quarterback hurries. In two postseason games, he recorded a sack, three tackles for loss, and a hurry. He played in every game and through a foot injury that kept him from practicing for the final month.
As good as Bennett played, it’s unlikely that Eagles executive Howie Roseman will get back much in a trade. At some point, he will cut bait. He uncharacteristically announced that the Eagles would allow quarterback Nick Foles to become a free agent days before the end of the franchise-tag period, and he’s done the same for other players.
Roseman also has held onto commodities until or even after the draft, but the Eagles would get all of Bennett’s $7.2 million cap figure back as soon as he goes. They don’t need immediate cap relief after several moves this offseason. But they could in a week depending on how much they spend in free agency.
Barnett and Graham return, and possibly the 34-year-old Chris Long, but the Eagles will need more at defensive end. Demarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney, Frank Clark, and Dee Ford would have been the top free agents, but all were franchise-tagged by their teams.
Second-tier free agents such as Trey Flowers, Shaquil Barrett, Preston Smith, Za’Darius Smith and Ziggy Ansah will likely be looking for opportunities to start. The Eagles have only a third defensive-end spot to offer and could plow from either a young, unproven crop, or among the aging former studs.
Dante Fowler, 24, could be an appealing option in the former category. Cameron Wake, 37, could qualify in the latter. Roseman might look to the trade market again. The draft, which could be as deep at defensive line as it’s ever been, offers its own potential rewards.
Josh Sweat, who suffered a season-ending foot injury in December, and late-season addition Daeshon Hall are relative unknowns. Long, who is in Africa climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for charity, has said he would rather retire than return for a secondary role. He’s under contract for one more year at $5.6 million.
» READ MORE: Eagles decline to pick up Tim Jernigan’s option
On the surface, retaining Bennett for at least one more season seemed like a no-brainer. In the final 11 games of last year, including the playoffs, when his snaps increased by 14 percent, he notched seven sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits.
He was relatively well-liked in the locker room, made friends with players of various stripes, and was a mentor to some youngsters despite his eccentrics.
But Bennett remained as outspoken as he was in Seattle and pointed out injustices as he saw them, whether it was his playing time or the lack of women of color on the board of the Eagles’ newly created Social Justice Fund.
There is also a pending felony case after Houston authorities indicted him for pushing a disabled elderly woman — an allegation he denies — after the 2017 Super Bowl. A court date was recently pushed back again, and it’s been nearly a year since Bennett was charged.
The Eagles stood behind Bennett then, and his likely departure has nothing to do with his legal troubles, sources said. But the Eagles are moving forward without him, whether they can trade him or not.
