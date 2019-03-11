This is one of those signings where you figure the guy is good enough to replace something you’ve lost -- Jackson is at least as good as a healthy Tim Jernigan, and is a much bigger player -- but Jackson isn’t such a superstar that you can’t add more to the d-line mix through free agency and the draft. His $30-million deal doesn’t mean you have to play him every down. Jackson was an eight-sack, Pro Bowl defensive tackle for the Jaguars team that was in the 2017 season AFC title game, and playing next to Fletcher Cox, I expect him to put up similar numbers. His reputation for not being a run-stopper is a little concerning but not enough to sour me on the signing.