In addition to his role as a studio analyst on Monday Night Football and other ESPN shows, Riddick will be in the booth to call the Week 1 match-up between the Denver Broncos and Oakland (soon to be Las Vegas) Raiders as part of ESPN’s season-opening doubleheader on Sept. 9. Riddick doesn’t have any experience working in the booth, but that hasn’t stopped him from revealing his desire to call Monday Night Football games.