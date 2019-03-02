For some football people, this has seemed a more relevant concern than Murray’s stature. Drew Brees, Russell Wilson and Murray’s Oklahoma predecessor, Baker Mayfield, have made the NFL world safe for QBs who don’t tower over their offensive linemen. However, when talented draft picks don’t succeed in the NFL, regardless of position, the issue often turns out to be commitment, loving the grind. Nobody wants a franchise quarterback who might decide a few years in that he’d just as soon go back to baseball.