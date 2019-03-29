I do think there is a danger here of overselling Howard. His yards per carry with the Bears went from 5.2 to 4.1 to 3.7 over his three seasons. I think a healthy Jay Ajayi, something that currently doesn’t exist, is a more explosive runner. I’m sure other teams had the chance to trade for Howard, and the price he fetched shows what the league thought. But Howard is that short-yardage, goal-line answer fans have clamored for. You have to like 24 touchdowns in three years.