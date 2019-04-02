Hollis-Williams called Howard’s necklace “very significant” because it revealed the relationship that Howard maintained with his parents. Howard’s father died from pulmonary fibrosis. Since then, Howard has worn a T-shirt under his game jersey honoring his father. The shirt has Reginald Howard’s photo on it and reads “In Memory of My Dad.” The white cotton has faded from sweat over the years and the sleeves have been cut with slits so the shirt could still fit, according to the Chicago Tribune, but Hollis-Williams said it remains a part of her son’s game-day ritual.