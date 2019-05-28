Jim Schwartz has been an NFL coach for 23 years. So he’s used to dealing with change.
This spring is no different for the Eagles defensive coordinator. He had to wave bye-bye to two of his most productive pass-rushers, Michael Bennett (traded) and Chris Long (retired), as well as one of the leaders of his defense, linebacker Jordan Hicks (signed with Arizona).
On the plus side, the Eagles added some talented players, signing defensive tackle Malik Jackson and linebacker Zach Brown and bringing back defensive end Vinny Curry, who spent the 2018 season in Tampa Bay.
“That’s business as usual for us,’’ Schwartz said Tuesday as he spoke to the media for the first time since late last season. “There’s a challenge every year trying to replace certain production. We’ll miss those guys. They were an important part of what we did.
“But that’s just life in the NFL. You’re going to have some roster turnover, and you have to deal with it.’’
Bennett and Long combined for 15 ½ of the Eagles’ 44 sacks last season. But Long is 34 and Bennett is 33.
The Eagles hope that the additions of Jackson and Curry, along with the return to health of 2017 first-round pick Derek Barnett and Tim Jernigan, will make their pass rush even better this season.
Barnett played just six games last season before needing shoulder surgery. Jernigan played just three games after having offseason back surgery.
“We’re excited about the new guys coming in,’’ Schwartz said. “We’ve added some experienced players. It’s good to get Vinny back. It really looks like he hasn’t missed a beat from where he was when he last played a game for us two years ago.
“And then adding a guy like Malik inside, he’s a really good inside pass-rusher. He’s a really good complement to Fletch [Fletcher Cox] inside. Plus, [Jernigan’s] on the road to being more healthy. We haven’t really seen Timmy at his best since the Super Bowl.’’
Hicks will be missed. He was one of Schwartz’s defensive leaders. But his inability to stay healthy limited what the Eagles were willing to offer him in free agency. He ended up signing a four-year, $34 million deal with the Cardinals that included $20 million in guarantees.
“Zach Brown has some flexibility,’’ Schwartz said of the 29-year-old linebacker who will compete with, among others, Paul Worrilow, for Hicks’ job. “He’s played a lot of football. We’re excited to get him.’’
But the success of Schwartz’s unit will depend, as always, on his front four and their ability to get pressure on the quarterback.
“It’ll be interesting to see how it develops as we go forward in training camp and the preseason and early in the [regular] season as far as who our best combination of [pass-rush] guys will be,’’ he said. “Last season, we used three defensive ends in most of our rush packages.
“When I was in Buffalo [in 2014], we had [defensive tackles] Kyle Williams and Marcell Dareus. Marcell was a double-digit sacker. We didn’t take those two guys off the field. We rushed two defensive tackles and two defensive ends. Same thing when I was in Detroit with [Ndamukong] Suh and [Nick] Fairley.
“How it will work [this year], I don’t really know right now. But it is beneficial to have another guy inside who can be an impact pass rusher. I think Malik is that guy.’’
Safety Malcolm Jenkins continued to be a no-show Tuesday at the voluntary OTAs. But Schwartz insisted it was no big deal.
“It’s not anything unusual when you look around the NFL,’’ he said. “I know this. When the chips are down, we’ll be able to count on Malcolm Jenkins.’’