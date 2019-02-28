Jason Witten is leaving ESPN and Monday Night Football after one season and will return to the NFL to play for the Dallas Cowboys.
"The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement distributed by the Cowboys. "This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”
It will be Witten’s 16th season as a tight end for the Cowboys.
Witten was mocked by critics and football fans throughout last season, his first in the booth as a broadcaster. Alongside him calling Monday Night Football games for ESPN were Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland.
It’s unclear what the departure means for ESPN’s NFL booth moving forward. The network did not have immediate comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.