Seumalo finished last season as the team’s starting left guard, a role he had actually lost to Stefen Wisniewski early in the 2017 season. Nonetheless, the team has been bullish about Seumalo for three seasons. They gave him the starting job in 2017 after trading Allen Barbre, put him back in the lineup last season over Wisniewski even though Wisniewski started in the Super Bowl, and recently identified him as a player they wanted to keep moving forward. He has 15 career starts, including nine last season.