The Eagles were not in position to retain Tate after acquiring DeSean Jackson and keeping Nelson Agholor. But, they’ll need to figure out a defensive game plan against him, because Tate will be a key player for the Giants. Although it appeared as though the Giants might be rebuilding after trading Beckham and Olivier Vernon and letting Landon Collins leave in free agency, the addition of the 30-year-old Tate might suggest otherwise. He joins Sterling Shepard in their receiving corps, with Evan Engram at tight end and Saquon Barkley at running back.