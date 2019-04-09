The Eagles are signing quarterback Luis Perez one week after his stint in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) was cut short when the league suspended its season, according to a league source.
The transaction was first reported by NFL reporter Adam Caplan.
Perez, 24, played for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF. He completed 135 of 258 passes for 1,461 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
He spent last summer with the Los Angeles Rams during training camp and the preseason. The Rams signed him after he finished his college career at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he won the Division II national championship.
The Eagles have not signed another quarterback in free agency yet this offseason. Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld are the only quarterbacks on the roster, but the Eagles are expected to draft or sign one in the coming weeks. They will likely have four quarterbacks in training camp.