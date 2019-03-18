The team announced Monday the signing of veteran safety Andrew Sendejo, one of the Minnesota Vikings starting defenders Nick Foles and the Eagles tormented in that 38-7 NFC Championship Game victory 14 months ago. Sendejo, who turns 31 in September, signed a one-year deal. His acquisition doesn’t preclude the Eagles from using a draft pick to bolster the position, which became a big problem area last season after Rodney McLeod went down with a knee injury in Week 3.