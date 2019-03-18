Apparently the Eagles don’t plan to try to cajole Corey Graham out of retirement late in training camp to provide safety depth, the way they did last year.
The team announced Monday the signing of veteran safety Andrew Sendejo, one of the Minnesota Vikings starting defenders Nick Foles and the Eagles tormented in that 38-7 NFC Championship Game victory 14 months ago. Sendejo, who turns 31 in September, signed a one-year deal. His acquisition doesn’t preclude the Eagles from using a draft pick to bolster the position, which became a big problem area last season after Rodney McLeod went down with a knee injury in Week 3.
Sendejo is listed at 6-foot-1, 208. He entered the NFL undrafted, from Rice, in 2010, scraping his way up through the Cowboys and Jets practice squads before starting an eight-year stint in Minnesota. His Vikings career ended at Lincoln Financial Field last season, when he suffered a groin injury in a Week 5 victory that eventually landed him on injured reserve.
The Eagles have brought back McLeod on a revised contract to start alongside Malcolm Jenkins, assuming McLeod is healthy for the start of the season. They also have a valuable swing player in Avonte Maddox, who was drafted last year as a corner but ended up playing both corner and safety, and doing well.
Sendejo, who made his NFL debut against the Eagles for the Cowboys in 2010, has appeared in 95 career games with six interceptions.