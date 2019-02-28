The last time the Eagles used a top-60 pick on a running back was 2009, when they selected LeSean McCoy. He became the franchise’s all-time leading rusher. Armed with three draft picks in the first two rounds (Nos. 25, 53, and 57) and with a clear need in the backfield, this could be the year the Eagles take the plunge to find a running back. Top executive Howie Roseman said there are different ways to fill the position, and they’re “not going to force any particular position just because it’s a perceived need,” although the value could be present.