The March 5 deadline to use the franchise tag is one week away, and the only way for the Eagles to trade Foles is by placing the tag on him – a risk that comes with a $25 million price tag and would tie up the Eagles’ salary-cap space. The Eagles would use this option only if they know they have a trade partner, and those discussions could accelerate at the combine, when officials from all 32 teams – plus agents – are in the same place. The destination that will likely gain the most steam is Jacksonville, although if there’s not a robust market, then a team might take a chance that Foles will become a free agent instead of surrendering a draft pick or a player to acquire him.