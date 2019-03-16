After letting Jordan Hicks leave in free agency, the Eagles have a hole at linebacker. They will likely use Nigel Bradham as their three-down linebacker, which they did when Hicks was injured the last two years and also late last season. But they still need a middle linebacker in the base defense and a second linebacker for the nickel. Kamu Grugier-Hill and Nate Gerry can step into bigger roles, with Gerry the top option at middle linebacker. The Eagles signed veteran journeyman L.J. Fort, who will help on special teams and challenge for playing time on defense. The same is true about Paul Worrilow, who re-signed with the Eagles after missing all of last season with a torn ACL. The Eagles’ other reserve linebackers last season are all free agents and might not return. This is a position the Eagles can address during the next few weeks, whether it’s with a signing or a trade. The New York Jets are rumored to be shopping 2016 first-round pick Darron Lee. This is not an especially strong linebacker draft class, but the Eagles can try to find depth then, too.