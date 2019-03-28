Richard Rodgers caught just one pass for the Eagles last season, after spending most of the year sidelined by a knee injury, but he’ll get a chance to add to that total.
The Eagles signed Rodgers to a two-year contract Thursday, filling the hole at third tight end behind Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.
Rodgers, 27, spent his first four NFL seasons with the Green Bay Packers before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in 2018. He underwent surgery after suffering a preseason knee injury and returned in November.