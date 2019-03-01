Birds’ Eye View is back and live from Indianapolis.
Nick Foles will officially become a free agent, and Carson Wentz has the support of the Eagles’ brass despite what some might be saying about his leadership style. Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson offered up their opinions on the quarterbacks, plus more, during their first press conference since the week after the Eagles’ season ended in New Orleans.
Zach Berman and Jeff McLane break down what they said and what it means. They also discuss what should be an exciting free-agency period for the Eagles, what the team might be looking for at the combine, and more in a jam-packed episode.
