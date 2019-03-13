Happy new (league) year!
Zach Berman and Jeff McLane talk about the flurry of additions and subtractions in the past few days, including a trade for DeSean Jackson and the signing of Malik Jackson.
How will the departure of Michael Bennett and Jordan Hicks affect the defense?
Plus ... what does the future of the running-back corps look like?
Berman and McLane offer up their analysis and more on the latest episode of Birds’ Eye View.
Find Birds’ Eye View on these platforms:
iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | Google Play
Please help us out by rating and reviewing us on your preferred listening platform.
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman’s newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.