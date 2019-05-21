The Eagles held their first organized team activity (OTA) on Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. It was their first practice of the spring, and while a dozen or so players were either absent or sidelined because of injury, the session provided the first glimpse of the unofficial depth chart.

Various players were substituted in and out with more than one unit, but here is a rough draft of how the units looked:

Offense

(First team — second — third) [player didn’t practice]

QB: Carson Wentz — Nate Sudfeld — Clayton Thorson / Cody Kessler

RB1: Jordan Howard — Wendell Smallwood [Miles Sanders / Corey Clement] — Donnel Pumphrey / Boston Scott [Josh Adams]

WR1: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside [Alshon Jeffery] — Shelton Gibson — DeAndre Thompkins

WR2: DeSean Jackson — Charles Johnson [Mack Hollins] — Carlton Agudosi / Marken Michel

Slot: Nelson Agholor — Greg Ward — Braxton Miller

TE: Zach Ertz — Dallas Goedert — Richard Rodgers / Joshua Perkins / Will Tye

LT: Andre Dillard [Jason Peters] — Tyreek Burwell — Burwell/Dillard

LG: Isaac Seumalo — Anthony Fabiano — Johnny Gibson

C: Jason Kelce — Stefen Wisniewski — Keegan Render

RG: Halapoulivaati Vaitai [Brandon Brooks] — Matt Pryor — Nate Herbig

RT: Jordan Mailata [Lane Johnson] — Mailata / Ryan Bates — Sua Opeta

Defense

(First — second — third) [player didn’t practice]

RDE: Vinny Curry [Derek Barnett] — Josh Sweat — Daeshon Hall

RDT: Malik Jackson — Hasaan Ridgeway / Bruce Hector — Ridgeway [Anthony Rush]

LDT: Tim Jernigan [Fletcher Cox] — Treyvon Hester — Kevin Wilkins

LDE: Brandon Graham — Joe Ostman — Shareef Miller

LB: Nate Gerry [Nigel Bradham] — Paul Worrilow — T.J. Edwards

LB: Kamu Grugier-Hill — L.J. Fort — Joey Alfieri

LB: [Zach Brown] — B.J. Bello — Alex Singleton

CB: Sidney Jones [Jalen Mills] — Josh Hawkins — Jay Liggins

CB: Rasul Douglas [Ronald Darby] — Jeremiah McKinnon — Mitchell White

Slot: Avonte Maddox — Cre’Von LeBlanc — Hawkins

S: Tre Sullivan [Rodney McLeod] — Deiondre’ Hall — Godwin Igwebuike

S: Andrew Sendejo [Malcolm Jenkins] — Blake Countess — Igwebuike

Notes

  • Jeffery, Peters, Johnson, Jenkins and Brown — all likely healthy — weren’t at practice.
  • Clement, Darby, McLeod, Barnett, Sanders, Adams and Bradham were at practice but didn’t participate in team drills because of injury.
  • Cox, Brooks, Hollins, Mills weren’t present and are recovering from injuries.
  • Rush was missing for a reason unknown.