The Eagles held their first organized team activity (OTA) on Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex. It was their first practice of the spring, and while a dozen or so players were either absent or sidelined because of injury, the session provided the first glimpse of the unofficial depth chart.
Various players were substituted in and out with more than one unit, but here is a rough draft of how the units looked:
(First team — second — third) [player didn’t practice]
QB: Carson Wentz — Nate Sudfeld — Clayton Thorson / Cody Kessler
RB1: Jordan Howard — Wendell Smallwood [Miles Sanders / Corey Clement] — Donnel Pumphrey / Boston Scott [Josh Adams]
WR1: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside [Alshon Jeffery] — Shelton Gibson — DeAndre Thompkins
WR2: DeSean Jackson — Charles Johnson [Mack Hollins] — Carlton Agudosi / Marken Michel
Slot: Nelson Agholor — Greg Ward — Braxton Miller
TE: Zach Ertz — Dallas Goedert — Richard Rodgers / Joshua Perkins / Will Tye
LT: Andre Dillard [Jason Peters] — Tyreek Burwell — Burwell/Dillard
LG: Isaac Seumalo — Anthony Fabiano — Johnny Gibson
C: Jason Kelce — Stefen Wisniewski — Keegan Render
RG: Halapoulivaati Vaitai [Brandon Brooks] — Matt Pryor — Nate Herbig
RT: Jordan Mailata [Lane Johnson] — Mailata / Ryan Bates — Sua Opeta
(First — second — third) [player didn’t practice]
RDE: Vinny Curry [Derek Barnett] — Josh Sweat — Daeshon Hall
RDT: Malik Jackson — Hasaan Ridgeway / Bruce Hector — Ridgeway [Anthony Rush]
LDT: Tim Jernigan [Fletcher Cox] — Treyvon Hester — Kevin Wilkins
LDE: Brandon Graham — Joe Ostman — Shareef Miller
LB: Nate Gerry [Nigel Bradham] — Paul Worrilow — T.J. Edwards
LB: Kamu Grugier-Hill — L.J. Fort — Joey Alfieri
LB: [Zach Brown] — B.J. Bello — Alex Singleton
CB: Sidney Jones [Jalen Mills] — Josh Hawkins — Jay Liggins
CB: Rasul Douglas [Ronald Darby] — Jeremiah McKinnon — Mitchell White
Slot: Avonte Maddox — Cre’Von LeBlanc — Hawkins
S: Tre Sullivan [Rodney McLeod] — Deiondre’ Hall — Godwin Igwebuike
S: Andrew Sendejo [Malcolm Jenkins] — Blake Countess — Igwebuike
- Jeffery, Peters, Johnson, Jenkins and Brown — all likely healthy — weren’t at practice.
- Clement, Darby, McLeod, Barnett, Sanders, Adams and Bradham were at practice but didn’t participate in team drills because of injury.
- Cox, Brooks, Hollins, Mills weren’t present and are recovering from injuries.
- Rush was missing for a reason unknown.