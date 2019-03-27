“My position is I want to get it right. I want to get the calls right,” Pederson said. “Listen, I an appreciate these officials. It’s a tough game to officiate right now. The speed of the game … it’s tough on these guys … my position is I want to get the calls right and make the game, especially for the fans, an exciting game, where a lot of calls aren’t being missed, or if they are missed, we can make them right.”