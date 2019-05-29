The absence of Johnson and Peters, those dray horses of the trench, is one thing. Not having Jenkins — who never misses anything — around is quite another. There is speculation he would like his contract, which has two years remaining, brought up to the standard of his play, or at least his judgment of it. For a guy who has been with the team five seasons, started 16 games each year, and last season played every one of the 1,039 defensive snaps (not to mention, 137 special-teams snaps), it’s a reasonable way to feel.