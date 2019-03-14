If you’re jogging your memory trying to think of an L.J. Fort connection to the Eagles, here it is: Fort started in his NFL debut against the Eagles in 2012 as an undrafted rookie, and he intercepted Michael Vick that day. That also was the last time he had an interception – and just one of three games he’s ever started in the NFL. On one hand, it’s impressive that, eight seasons later, he signed a three-year contract. On the other hand, that shows that Fort is unlikely to be the answer at linebacker. This shouldn’t be Jordan Hicks’ replacement. He profiles more as a depth or sub-package linebacker who will contribute to special teams. That’s a solid role and one that’s needed. If he pushes to start, like he did for two games last season in Pittsburgh, it probably means the Eagles haven’t prioritized upgrading the position or replacing Hicks.