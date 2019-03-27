The question has been raised to Lurie during the past few years. The issue for the Eagles is that they’re only allowed one helmet, and a kelly green uniform would not work with the Eagles’ midnight green helmets. The Eagles have tried to push for the league to allow for an alternate helmet, too, even proposing a new resolution in 2017. There has not yet been a change by the league. Teams are allowed to change decals on their helmets, but not wear different helmets because of safety concerns.