PHOENIX -- The Eagles will not wear kelly green uniforms this season, but Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie remains committed to bringing back the Eagles’ old color as an alternate jersey and is hopeful that there can be a resolution for the 2020 season.
"High priority,” Lurie said Tuesday night.
The question has been raised to Lurie during the past few years. The issue for the Eagles is that they’re only allowed one helmet, and a kelly green uniform would not work with the Eagles’ midnight green helmets. The Eagles have tried to push for the league to allow for an alternate helmet, too, even proposing a new resolution in 2017. There has not yet been a change by the league. Teams are allowed to change decals on their helmets, but not wear different helmets because of safety concerns.
The Eagles last wore kelly green as an alternate jersey during the 2010 season. The jersey remains popular with fans -- and even a prominent player. Wide receiver Alshon Jeffrey asked for them in February:
