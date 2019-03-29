Howard, 24, has rushed for 3,370 yards in his first three seasons. His best season came as a rookie in 2016, when he was No. 2 in the NFL in rushing with 1,313 yards and 5.2 yards per carry. His production has declined in each of the past two seasons, but he’s an upgrade for the Eagles’ backfield. Howard fits as the Eagles’ first- and second-down running back -- he’s not known for his pass catching -- and he gives the Eagles some stability at the position entering the draft.