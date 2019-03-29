The Eagles found their running back for next season by acquiring Jordan Howard from the Chicago Bears for a 2020 draft pick, allowing the Eagles to address a position of need without paying a hefty price.
The draft pick is a sixth-rounder next year that could become a fifth-rounder, according to ESPN.
Howard, 24, has rushed for 3,370 yards in his first three seasons. His best season came as a rookie in 2016, when he was No. 2 in the NFL in rushing with 1,313 yards and 5.2 yards per carry. His production has declined in each of the past two seasons, but he’s an upgrade for the Eagles’ backfield. Howard fits as the Eagles’ first- and second-down running back -- he’s not known for his pass catching -- and he gives the Eagles some stability at the position entering the draft.
This might not be a long-term answer, considering he’s under contract for only more season at $2.025 million, but it’s not an expensive salary and it allows the Eagles to avoid paying a big contract in free agency or losing out on a compensatory pick.
More to come.