The NFL Network reported Friday that, as expected, the New York Jets have contacted the Eagles to ask for permission to talk to personnel vice president Joe Douglas about becoming the Jets’ general manager.
The report said the Jets want to talk to Douglas and to Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly.
If the Jets’ job includes final say over the 53-man roster, the Eagles probably can’t deny them permission to talk to Douglas, who works under Howie Roseman here. Jets coach and interim GM Adam Gase has said the new general manager will have final say.
This offseason the Eagles hired former Browns personnel VP Andrew Berry and gave him the title of vice president of football operations. There was speculation the team was preparing for Douglas’ departure.
Douglas, who joined the Eagles three years ago from Chicago, has spent much of his career as a scout and executive with the Baltimore Ravens. He has a reputation for valuing physical and mental toughness in the players he seeks to acquire.
Douglas and Kelly both have history with Gase. The year Douglas was in Chicago, Gase was the Bears’ offensive coordinator. Kelly also was with the Bears that season, and worked with Gase in Denver from 2009 to 2014.
The Eagles did not respond to a request for comment. Douglas could not be reached for comment.
The Jets fired general manager Mike Maccagnan on May 15.