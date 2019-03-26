DeSean Jackson is the player who fits this profile. Jackson gives the Eagles a bona fide deep threat who led the NFL in yards per catch last season and three of the past five years. The decision to add Jackson was motivated by the team’s desire for a player “who can stretch the field vertically.” Zach Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Dallas Goedert all have big roles in the offense, but Jackson offered an element that had been missing. It wasn’t just apparent when Jackson played for the Eagles. It was also apparent when he was on the other sideline. Jackson averaged 23.7 yards per catch in six career games against the Eagles – the most against any opponent.