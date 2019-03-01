At 5-10 and 217 pounds, Holyfield is an intriguing runner, with power, shiftiness, and what he calls a “violent” style, like the Eagles’ Jay Ajayi, who is recovering from knee surgery and is expected to leave in free agency. But the Georgia pedigree that might boost Holyfield’s stock into the second day of the NFL draft could just as easily limit it; Holyfield didn’t play much until Michel and Chubb left. He has just 215 college carries under his belt. Does he need a lot of polishing?