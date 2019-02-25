The Eagles finalized 15 changes on their coaching staff and in their front office, which includes the addition of former Cleveland Browns executive Andrew Berry as vice president of football operations, the previously reported promotions of Phillip Daniels to defensive line coach and Carson Walch to wide receivers coach, and the addition of two former Eagles players as coaches on Doug Pederson’s staff.
The Eagles hired former long snapper Mike Bartrum as assistant tight ends coach and brought back former practice-squad quarterback G.J Kinne for offensive special projects. They also hired Roy Istvan as assistant offensive line coach, Luke Thompson as assistant special teams coach, and former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke as defensive special assistant. They moved Matthew Harper to assistant wide receivers coach and T.J. Paganetti to assistant running backs coach. Joe Pannunzio, who had previously been with the team before joining Alabama’s coaching staff, returns as director of team development.
In the front office, the Eagles promoted Greg Delimitros to vice president of equipment operations, Patrick Dolan to vice president of football technology and Jon Ferrari to vice president of football operations and compliance, and they hired Jeremiah Washburn as advanced projects coordinator. Washburn is the son of former Eagles defensive line coach Jim Washburn.
The addition of Berry is the most notable front office change. Berry had been the Browns’ vice president of player personnel from 2016-18 and spent seven years with the Indianapolis Colts. A Harvard alum with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in computer science while also playing cornerback, Berry was part of a front office in Cleveland known for their data-driven decision-making.
The other front office changes were all promotions, other than the addition of Washburn.
On the coaching staff, it was already known that Daniels and Walch would replace Chris Wilson and Gunter Brewer as position coaches and that Burke is reuniting with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz after working with him in Tennessee and Detroit.
Bartrum played for the Eagles from 2000-06 and was most recently a high school football coach in Ohio. He will work with long-time tight ends coach Justin Peelle.
Istvan comes to the Eagles from Keiser University in Florida and previously worked at Rhode Island and Buffalo. He played for Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland at Southern Connecticut State and replaced Eugene Chung as Stoutland’s assistant.
Thompson joins the Eagles from Lafayette, where he was defensive coordinator. He will now work with special teams coordinator Dave Fipp because Harper moved from special teams to wide receivers.
The changes were finalized as Eagles officials head to Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, which begins this week.
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman’s newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.