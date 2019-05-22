Jernigan landed in Philly in 2017 after three seasons with the Ravens, who drafted him in the second round in 2014. Jernigan struggled with back problems as an Eagle, resulting in surgery in the spring of 2018 that sparked a renegotiation of his contract, cost him 13 games, and ultimately spurred his release after the 2018 season. The Eagles re-signed him last month, though at a reduced rate. Long, the No. 2 overall pick in 2008, himself fought injury in 2014 and 2015. He knows what it feels like to wonder if your career is over prematurely, and he knows what it feels like to be considered cut-rate damaged goods.