There’s no reason to expect it won’t, however. Wentz is young, strong and motivated to put in the work to be healthy. The injuries that have dogged him in college and the pros are all unrelated. It isn’t like a Sam Bradford, who always has a knee injury or something. Dating back to college, Wentz has endured a wrist injury, a rib injury, the torn ACL and LCL, and then the fracture in his back. Aside from being injured, there’s no pattern there.