PHOENIX — The Eagles will have intersquad practices with the Baltimore Ravens during training camp this year, coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings.
Pederson said the Eagles will host the Ravens at the NovaCare Complex before the third preseason game, which will presumably be held at Lincoln Financial Field. The NFL has yet to release the preseason schedule.
“It’ll be in Philly,” Pederson said.
The Eagles had joint practices only once in Pederson’s first three years: with the Dolphins before the 2017 season.
“Last year, it just didn’t work out,” Pederson said. “We were trying to get a couple teams last year, and scheduling just didn’t work out. We reached out to a couple teams this year, Baltimore being one, and they’re right down the road. And it’s simple for them; it’s easy for us. We had a great experience two years ago with the Dolphins coming in, and we wanted to do it again.”
Ravens coach John Harbaugh confirmed to reporters during the annual coaches breakfast with media that his team would make the trek up I-95 to practice with the Eagles. Baltimore made the same trip during the 2015 preseason to work out with Chip Kelly’s team.
The Eagles never had joint practices during Andy Reid’s 14 seasons at the helm, but Kelly added them to the mix when he became coach in 2013 and when the team stopped having training camp at Lehigh University. The Eagles hosted the Patriots that year and ventured up to Foxboro, Mass. the following year.