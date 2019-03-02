“The intangible part is a huge part of the quarterback position,” said McSorley, who was praised for his intangibles with the Nittany Lions and has spoken to the Eagles in Indianapolis. “That’s something I’ve been able to prove a little bit and something coaches have been able to dive a little bit into and find a little bit more out about me. The intangibles are something coaches have been harping on. But it’s not completely who I am. I can talk to [teams] about plays, protections, route schemes, run-game schemes.”