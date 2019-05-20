No position improved more from the end of last season to the start of OTAs than running back, where the Eagles traded for Jordan Howard and drafted Miles Sanders in the second round. Howard, who has averaged 1,123 yards and eight touchdowns in his first three seasons, gives the Eagles an established early-down running back. Sanders is the biggest investment the Eagles have made in running back since LeSean McCoy. Those two are expected to be atop the depth chart this season, but the Eagles still have Clement, Josh Adams, and Wendell Smallwood returning from last season. There will be heavy competition for roster spots, but it’s a good sign for the Eagles’ 2019 depth that their two top rushers from last season (Adams and Smallwood) are trying to win roster spots for this year.