* Defensive back Avonte Maddox impressed the Eagles as a rookie last season playing throughout the secondary, from safety to slot cornerback to outside cornerback. The Eagles have enough depth at each spot that they could have Maddox stay at one position this spring and summer if they want. However, Pederson said Maddox will work at both the slot and outside cornerback and didn’t rule out safety, so it sounds as if Pederson wants to continue to utilize Maddox’s versatility.