DeSean Jackson is back in Philadelphia — and he’s back in his No. 10.
Jackson has worked out a deal with wide receiver Mack Hollins to get back his old number. So if you still have a Jackson jersey in your closet, it’s back in style.
“I definitely talked to Mack, and I appreciate him letting me get that number back,” Jackson said Thursday. “Doing some cool things for the receivers corps.”
Jackson made it sound like he didn’t think it should have been much of a discussion. In recent Eagles history, Jackson is connected to that number. Since Jackson left, the jersey number has been worn by Jonathan Krause, Chase Daniel, and Hollins.
“I don’t know how much I’ve got to argue about that,” Jackson said. “I did some great things in that number. So it’s definitely good to have that number back.”
Thursday marked Jackson’s first time back in the Eagles’ facility since the end of the 2013 season. Jackson called it a “blessing and a great opportunity” to return to Philadelphia, and he didn’t express residual hard feelings about his unceremonious release in 2014. He spoke highly of the organization, owner Jeffrey Lurie, top executive Howie Roseman, head coach Doug Pederson, and the fan base.
Much has changed on the roster since Jackson left. Among the offensive targets, only Zach Ertz remains from Jackson’s last year with the team. So he doesn’t know yet what his role will be, but he knows he’ll be a piece in an offense that includes Ertz, Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Dallas Goedert in the passing game with Carson Wentz at quarterback.
Jackson, 32, does not know how much longer he’ll play in the NFL, but he has preserved his speed and said he wants to finish his career with the team that drafted him.
“Going on my 12th year of my career, starting off what I started here back in 2008, and just all the memories I had, from scoring touchdowns to building relationships with my teammates. I just thought in the early days of my career, we had something special here,” Jackson said. “And going throughout my career and being able to come back here, which I feel was my home, was a great opportunity for me to reunite with the Eagles.
"Obviously, been keeping my eye on them the past couple of years. They’ve been doing some great things here. Seeing the Super Bowl, I can only imagine if I was to come back here and win a Super Bowl. That’s what made me so happy and excited to be reunited with the Eagles.”