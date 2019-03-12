I’m split. The Eagles addressed their glaring need for a home-run hitter, and Jackson should be an upgrade over Torrey Smith and Mike Wallace (not hard), even at age 32. They gave up little in the trade with the Bucs and restructured his contract so that they’re not taking the $10 million cap hit they simply would have taken in the last year of his existing deal. But the Eagles will be on the hook for some money beyond this season and you have to wonder how much Jackson has left in the tank and if he’ll be happy as a role player.