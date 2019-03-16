“At a young age, you don’t have to look at how am I taking care of my body, how I’m resting, how much am I partying, how much am I doing the wrong things,” Jackson, 32, said Thursday. “I think as you get older, you mature, you wake up and you say, ‘Oh, my body’s hurting a little more. Maybe I got to go sit in the hot tub a little longer. Maybe I need to get to work earlier, get on the field and go stretch out.’