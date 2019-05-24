More than four months have passed since those events, and it’s been more than six months since the Eagles claimed LeBlanc on waivers from the Lions, in flat-out desperation. The team that used 10 cornerbacks last season projects to start the 2019 slate with at least six it seems to really like: original 2018 starters Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, who are still recovering from knee and foot injuries, respectively, plus Rasul Douglas, 2018 rookie surprise Avonte Maddox, LeBlanc, and 2017 second-round pick Sidney Jones, whose early career has been clouded by an inability to stay healthy.