Jenkins supported Kaepernick in the 2016 preseason. He then joined his protest with a raised first during the national anthem on Sept. 19, 2016, on Monday Night Football in Chicago. Teammates Stephen Means, Ron Brooks, and Marcus Smith joined him. They were part of a nationwide movement of support that included both amateur and professional athletes, and both men and women. Later that season, Jenkins helped form and lead the Players Coalition, a group of current and former players that discussed issues of social injustice and reform with the NFL. When Kaepernick went unsigned in 2017 and filed his grievance claiming collusion in October of that year, Jenkins continued his protest. He was supported by several teammates, most notably Long, who is white. Long placed a hand on Jenkins’ shoulder during the anthem.