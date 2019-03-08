Journeyman quarterback Case Keenum is joining the NFC East.
According to reports, the Denver Broncos have agreed to trade the 31-year-old Keenum to Washington, where he’ll add insurance as the team determines if starter Alex Smith will be available in 2019.
Smith suffered a compound fracture in his leg in November, and had to undergo a number of follow-up surgeries to clear out infections. Head coach Jay Gruden told reporters at the combine that the team was unsure if Smith would play.
“This is an injury that’s tough to overcome, but you also don’t know Alex and what he can do with his mind and what he can overcome," Gruden said, according to ESPN. "Will he be ready next year or the year after? I don’t know. We’ll play it by ear.”
Other than Smith, the only quarterback on Washington’s roster is Colt McCoy.
In exchange for Keenum plus a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft, the Broncos will get a sixth round pick in the 2020 according to ESPN. Keenum will be on a one-year deal.
Keenum started all 16 games for the Broncos last season, going 6-10 with a 62.3 completion percentage, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. But the Broncos indicated they plan to move on from the quarterback when they agreed to a trade with the Ravens for South Jersey native Joe Flacco last month.
Washington will be his fifth NFL team; he began his career with the Texans before joining the Rams before they moved to Los Angeles.
Keenum, if he ends up being Washington’s starter, will have to face the Eagles twice. He helped lead the Vikings to the 2018 NFC Championship Game, where they got crushed by the Birds, 38-7.
The trade can’t become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday. But, as the Washington Post notes, teams can begin talking to free agents on Monday.