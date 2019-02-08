We see this all the time now, the same sequence playing out again and again: Select a controversial topic or athlete. Set up one or more straw men. Go full pyromaniac. We’re incentivized to do it. We want and need the clicks on our stories and columns. We want the viewers for our late-morning ersatz-debate screamfests on our all-sports networks. We want to read or hear something that raises the drama and the stakes as high as they can go. Kevin Durant, for instance, can’t simply be a wondrous basketball player, maybe the best on the planet. With his impending free agency this offseason, he could transform himself from Guy Who Took The Easy Road To Winning A Championship By Signing With The Warriors to Guy Who Enhanced His Legacy And Delivered Salvation To God-Awful Franchise By Signing With The Knicks. In this story line, Durant could go from a weak and insecure follower to a leader capable of true and timeless greatness, all in one decision, and it’s the polar framing that captures people’s attention and holds their interest.