1. There wasn’t much movement in terms of personnel, but one notable change from last week was that Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox switched positions with the first-team defense. Jones covered the slot, while Maddox was on the outside. Jim Schwartz will move his defensive backs up and down on the depth chart and back and forth at various spots, so I wouldn’t make much of the change this early into the offseason. But it will be interesting to see how the cornerback spot shakes out once Ronald Darby (knee) and Jalen Mills (foot) return from rehab. Will the incumbent starters retain their jobs? Can Jones supplant either one or will he return to the slot? Can he even beat out Maddox or Cre’Von LeBlanc inside? And what about Rasul Douglas? The Eagles don’t necessarily have a No. 1 corner or even someone who can be penciled in as a bona fide starter, but they do have depth.