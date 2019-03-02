While the three-year, $40 million extension the soon-to-be 31-year-old defensive end signed with the only NFL team he’s ever played for almost certainly means the Eagles won’t be pursuing a top-tier edge-rusher next month when the league’s free-agent signing period kicks off, it’s likely to have little effect on the possibility of them taking one with either the 25th overall pick in the draft or, at the very least, with one of their two second-round picks.