Sendejo, who spoke to reporters on a conference call Thursday, does not have warm Philadelphia memories. There was that 38-7 Vikings loss in the NFC championship game, after the 2017 season, in which Sendejo was memorably blasted when he got between a much larger LeGarrette Blount and the end zone. Then last season, the Vikings came here and won, but Sendejo suffered a groin injury that ended his season, and ultimately, his eight-year tenure in Minnesota.