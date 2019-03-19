Andrew Sendejo is an experienced player (95 games, 59 starts) who can provide needed depth to safety. The Eagles can trust him to join Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, and he can contribute on special teams. I credit the Eagles for prioritizing the third safety spot. Look at the postseason last year: The Eagles’ third safety played 64 percent of the defensive snaps. Look at the postseason the year before: The third safety played 60 percent of the defensive snaps. Although the “base” defense is technically a 4-3, the Eagles aren’t in that formation often. The third safety is more important in this defense than the third linebacker.