One man is dead after a Kensington triple shooting, according to Philadelphia police.
Police responded to reports of a person with a gun on the 100 block of East Ontario Street shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday, where they transported three men suffering from gunshot wounds to Temple University Hospital.
One man, a 46-year-old whose name has not been released, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead around 11:20 p.m.
The other two victims, a 36-year-old man who was shot in the buttocks and toe and a 55-year-old who was shot in the right arm, were listed in stable condition.
The shooting happened outside a sports bar at North Water and Ontario streets, according to 6ABC.
“Where that 46-year-old homicide victim was laying, we found numerous spent shell casings. Some just inches, some feet from his body,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told the outlet. “So it appears, the shooter or shooters were firing in very close proximity.”
No arrests have been announced. An investigation is ongoing.